‘No one hurt’ after abandoned home catches fire in Graniteville

AIKEN CO. S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies and other agencies responded to a call of a fully engulfed structure fire early Tuesday morning.

Dispatch says the call came in just before 2:30 a.m. at a residence at 2520 Williamson Drive in Graniteville.

Fire officials on scene told our News 12 crew that the structure is abandoned, with trees growing on the interior, but the fire posed danger to a nearby home. That home did have a family inside and they were evacuated.

Our News 12 crew on scene says as of 4 a.m., the fire is almost out and there is no severe damage to nearby homes.

Midland Valley, Beech Island, Langley, and Belvedere departments also responded.

Fire officials say they will wait until daylight to return to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more details.

