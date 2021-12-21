Advertisement

Man to plead guilty in Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud

Mel's Sports History: a Super Bowl ring
Mel's Sports History: a Super Bowl ring(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family will plead guilty to fraud.

Federal prosecutors say the plea agreement with Scott Spina Jr. was filed Monday in Los Angeles. Prosecutors say in 2017, Spina bought a Patriots’ 2016 Super Bowl championship ring from a Patriots player who then left the team. Spina sold it and used the player’s information to buy three more with “Brady” engraved on them, saying they were gifts for Brady’s baby. Prosecutors say Spina then sold the rings to an auction house for $100,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Program is built to the help Georgians most impacted by poverty.
Program in Ga. offers low-income Black women extra cash for 2 years
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
31-year-old woman shot in Allendale
earthquake measures
Early morning tremor rattles South Carolina’s Lowcountry
Craig Martell Priester
Suspect accused of killing Allendale woman in her yard
Davion Deboskie
5th deputy charged in jail contraband scheme

Latest News

(Source: KOLD News 13)
Oquendo scores 17 of his 21 in 2nd half, Georgia beats WCU
Clemson Tigers
No. 21 LSU women win 9th straight game, 70-56 over Clemson
Georgia Tech hires Daniels from Buffalo to replace Choice
C.J. Gardner-Johnson stares at Tom Brady after a good defensive play.
Veterans fill 2021 sports year with memorable moments