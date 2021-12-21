Local shoppers in last-minute frenzy as countdown to Christmas begins

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s written in black and white you’re running out of time to ship unless you want to shell out a lot of green. But even such little options and the days until winding down the last-minute frenzy to get everything right is ramping up.

The UPS store closes at 6:30 p.m. and after that, your gifts won’t be here in time for Christmas unless you wanna fork out the dough for expedited shipping.

It was the countdown to Christmas and all through the town, not a creature was stirring – well, except every Augustan around.

“Some people look happy doing it, some people don’t look too happy,” said Tarrence McClain, Kroger shopper.

McClain braved the store for just one thing but like most of everyone else, he’s got more to do.

“Me and my wife, we gotta go do a few little odds and ends, but for the most part It’s gonna be real light, real simple,” said McClain.

Across town we found plenty of truckers making a quick stop before working to get our shelves stocked.

“We’ve stayed pretty busy all through the whole thing,” said Greg Cowell, trucker. “We hadn’t slowed up none.”

Cowell is one of the lucky ones. He’s headed back home for the holidays. But there will be other truckers on the road, the same ones that keep our small businesses stocked.

Stocked even sales are through the roof.

“Amazing. This is…I’ll start crying again. This has been our eighth year, and this has been our best season,” said Eva Watkins, owner of Impressions of the South.

Gifts are flying off the shelves at Impressions of the South. The next step praying they’ll make it under the tree in time. But at the UPS store, some people aren’t letting the stresses of timelines get the best of them.

“It’s still the thought of, you know, that special surprise, even after Christmas,” said Sharla Hambrick, shipping via UPS.

And Hambrick said it best, it’s the thought that counts. So if you don’t think your gifts are going to make it in time for the holidays go ahead and get a load off because it’s out of your hands now.

