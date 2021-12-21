Local COVID testing sites prepare for increase in demand ahead holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “This is not March of 2020 we’re prepared. We know more” – that’s the message President Biden shared Tuesday. He announced a new plan to tackle the new omicron COVID variant. It includes preparing the military to help hospitals, adding new federal vaccine sites, and sending half a billion at-home, rapid tests for free. Here at home testing sites are also getting ready for more people ahead of the holiday.

Needles, swabs, and just a little boost of protection.

“Coronavirus is going to be around so people are trying to minimize their risk,” said Dr. Mark Newton, MedNow Urgent Care Director.

Since Thanksgiving MedNow Urgent Care has seen an increase in people coming in to get swabbed.

“We are testing a lot of people now, and that’s up over 50 percent from what it had gotten down to after the delta surge,” said Newton.

The Department of Health is too. They’re not testing hundreds of people a day like back in the delta peak, but they are seeing an uptick from a low of only about 20 tests a day a few weeks ago.

“Most people when they come in and want to be tested, they don’t really care which version they have. They just want to know, as best they can, whether they’re likely to be contagious or not contagious, or infectious to someone else,” he said.

Doctors say at-home tests are in high demand too and you can grab them from almost any drug store as long as they’re in stock.

The Health Department is running AU’s testing site. Now they’re only open three days a week Monday through Wednesday but they’re prepared to extend it if testing continues to ramp up. Another thing ramping up is boosters.

“And that really ticked up here over the last week as the omicron variant has become more of a concern,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, AU Health, Vice President of Pharmacy and Strategic Planning.

29 percent of Richmond County’s fully vaccinated population also has been boosted. We’re right on par with our neighboring counties. It’s mostly people 65 and older but Wyche expects booster trends to continue upward as omicron continues to spread.

“What may drive an uptick in booster doses is that we are going to continue to see a very sharp spike in positive COVID cases,” he said.

More cases but only with mild symptoms.

Wyche says he expects the local positivity rate to continue an upward trend for two reasons. One – there will be more infection in the community. Two – more people will continue to get tested than they have in the past few weeks.

