Horry County police officer hears from daughter during retirement sign-off

HCPD LCpl. Kip Miller (left) heard a special message from his daughter, HCPD Pfc. Heather...
HCPD LCpl. Kip Miller (left) heard a special message from his daughter, HCPD Pfc. Heather Miller (right), during his retitrement sign-off.(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An officer with the Horry County Police Department signed off for the final time, but instead of a county dispatcher, he heard a familiar voice on the other end of the line.

HCPD shared video Tuesday of LCpl. Kip Miller’s final sign-off. The person on the other end of the line turned out to be his daughter, HCPD Pfc. Heather Miller.

After thanking the county in his final call, Miller was surprised to hear his daughter’s voice return the gesture in kind.

“Dad, it has been one of the greatest joys of my life to serve our community with you,” Heather Miller said. “You have been such an asset to our department and our community. I’m thrilled for you to begin this next stage of life. Bask in the memories made while you create new ones. I love you.”

You can watch the full exchange below:

