Holiday roundup: Giveaways, help clear the shelter and meet Santa

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the final stretch until Christmas Day and our communities are gearing up in preparation for the big day. From opportunities to give to those in need to the latest holiday attractions, here is everything the CSRA has to offer this week.

Celebrate with local winter attractions

Here is a list of local attractions that will be open on Christmas Eve:

Evans on Ice - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Holidice - 2 p.m. to close

Urban Air - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stars & Strikes - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bowlero - 12 p.m. (noon) to 5 p.m.

Lights of South - 6 p.m to 10 p.m.

Eudora Farms - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Skateland - 12 p.m. (noon) to 4 p.m.

Putt Putt Golf - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Santa Claus is coming to town

Santa will be giving out toys soon so if your child needs to add something last minute to their Christmas list - here’s where you can still catch him:

Santa will be at the Augusta Mall up until Christmas Eve. You can book a time to meet him by clicking here. Meeting package prices are $39.99 and $49.99.

Or you can see him at Steeds Dairy through December 23 in Grovetown! You can go between 12 p.m. (noon) and 8 p.m. Pets are welcome to meet Santa too - just remember to bring your camera. The price is $25.00 for five minutes and $45 for ten minutes.

Give back to those in need around the CSRA

The Dog and Cat Networking Agents is a local non-profit organization that helps provide medical care and foster homes for pets until they find their forever homes.

Even if you can’t adopt but still want to help, they’re always in need of donations and volunteers to foster. You can check them out on their Facebook page.

And on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon), as part of the Housing Our Homeless Vets “Feed Their Needs” event, there will be a “Holiday Blessing Bags” giveaway for anyone in need. The event will be across from the Master’s Table at 702 Fenwick Street.

The bags will include winter weather items, such as beanies, gloves, blankets, and socks. Other items will be available like sleeping bags, thermals, and more. There will also be a mobile clothing closet on-site and bag meals. All items will be available while supplies last.

FOTAS ‘Foster for the Holidays’

On Wednesday, December 22, FOTAS and the Aiken County Animal Shelter will begin the “Foster for the Holidays” program. With the shelter will be closing for four days straight, animals inside the shelter will have limited human interaction and time outside of their kennels. So, from December 23 to 26, you can pick up a lonely shelter animal to spend Christmas with you and your family.

You can return the animals on Monday unless, of course, you decide to adopt the dog. Anyone interested must live in Aiken County and complete a short application available at the shelter.

The shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.

