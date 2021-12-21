Grant Me Hope | ‘I like the opportunity to give to people,’ Arlisia says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Arlisia.

Arlisia, born in 2009, is a funny, friendly, and creative girl who enjoys dancing, reading, writing, listening to hip-hop music, and watching cartoons and family movies.

At school, where she earns good grades, Arlisia enjoys spending time with her friends.

“When I grow up, I want to be a pediatrician,” she said. “So I want to be a nurse first.”

Her favorite season is summer, but her favorite holiday is Christmas.

“I like the opportunity to give to people,” she said. “My perfect forever home will be a mom, dad and sister.”

Arlisia needs a loving adoptive family who will give her the attention, support, encouragement, structure, and nurturing environment she needs to continue to thrive and reach her goals.

Her family will also need to support her desire to maintain her relationship with her sister, who has been planned for separately.

To inquire about Arlisia, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

