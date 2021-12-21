Good Samaritan honored for selfless act in North Augusta shootout

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When a North Augusta Public Safety Officer got shot in the leg during a downtown shootout a good Samaritan and her granddaughter drove him to the hospital.

Monday night the North Augusta Mayor and Chief honored Allison Shellstrom for helping Lieutenant Aaron Fittery. Allison helped make sure he got immediate medical care.

You may remember it all happened back on December 9th when a suspect opened fire with an assault rifle on Georgia Avenue after a police chase. Lieutenant Fittery was at the ceremony and we’re hearing from him for the first time. He says it all happened so quickly.

“Think they went down the best possible way they could. I can’t really comment so much on what was going through my head. There were a lot of thoughts and emotions that were going through my head. But I’m happy that I was able to survive it and just have the minor injuries that I do,” said Fittery. “She seems a very humble person, and I think it took a lot of guts to come and be here today.”

He says the shootout is they type of thing they prepare for daily, but in the back of their minds they hope it never happens.

