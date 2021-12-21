Advertisement

Georgia Tech hires Daniels from Buffalo to replace Choice

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has added former Buffalo assistant Mike Daniels to his staff as running backs coach.

Daniels replaces Tashard Choice, who left the Yellow Jackets and has been hired by Texas as the Longhorns’ running backs coach following a brief stop at Southern Cal. Daniels helped Buffalo rank among the nation’s No. 29 rushing offense in 2021. Daniels is returning to the state of Georgia, where he was an assistant coach at Statesboro High from 2011-13 and the wide receivers coach at Kennesaw State from 2014-16.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Program is built to the help Georgians most impacted by poverty.
Program in Ga. offers low-income Black women extra cash for 2 years
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
31-year-old woman shot in Allendale
earthquake measures
Early morning tremor rattles South Carolina’s Lowcountry
Craig Martell Priester
Suspect accused of killing Allendale woman in her yard
Davion Deboskie
5th deputy charged in jail contraband scheme

Latest News

(Source: KOLD News 13)
Oquendo scores 17 of his 21 in 2nd half, Georgia beats WCU
Mel's Sports History: a Super Bowl ring
Man to plead guilty in Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud
Clemson Tigers
No. 21 LSU women win 9th straight game, 70-56 over Clemson
C.J. Gardner-Johnson stares at Tom Brady after a good defensive play.
Veterans fill 2021 sports year with memorable moments