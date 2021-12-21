Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Coastal low brings soggy and chilly conditions today. Drier and warmer rest of week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy skies expected with temperatures staying in the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain chances will increase early this morning as an upper level trough swings an area of low pressure out of the Gulf of Mexico towards the Southeast Atlantic Coast today into Wednesday.

Scattered to widespread showers are expected early this morning through this afternoon. The highest rain totals look to be focused in our southern counties with an additional 0.5″- 1.5″ of rainfall will be possible. Rain totals will taper off further north to 0.25-0.50″. Be prepared for on and off rain chances to last all day. Highs will stay cool today in the mid to low 40s with northeast winds staying steady between 5-12 mph.

As the system moves further up the Atlantic Coast tonight we will see drier air filter in by early Wednesday with lows down in the upper 30s. Dry and mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs getting close to 60 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

Sunny and seasonal Thursday with morning lows near freezing and afternoon highs near 60. Friday should stay nice with slightly warmer highs in the mid 60s.

Looking warm for Christmas Day with highs near 70 and partly cloudy skies. Looking to stay mostly dry and warmer than average Sunday. Keep it here for updates.

