Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered light showers are expected this evening into tonight as an area of low pressure continues up the Southeast Coast. Temperatures will be dropping to the upper 30s and low 40s by early Wednesday morning. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 5-10 mph.

High pressure will be building in behind the system Wednesday morning. We will see mostly clear skies by daybreak Wednesday with sunshine expected most of the day. Highs will be seasonal in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be steady out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Sunny and seasonal Thursday with morning lows near 30 and afternoon highs near 60. Winds will be light and variable during the day as high pressure centers over the region.

Friday morning will be chilly with lows near 30. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Looking warm for Christmas Day with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies. It is looking breezy Saturday with southwest winds between 15-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph are possible. Lake Wind Advisories may be issued.

Looking to stay mostly dry and warmer than average Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Keep it here for updates.

