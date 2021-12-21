Advertisement

DA now looking into death of local man after stun-gun incident

By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s now in the district attorney’s hands to determine whether deputies broke laws in dealing with a local man who died after a stun gun was used on him during an arrest.

Jermaine Jones Jr., 24, died Oct. 18 after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shocked him with a stun gun as he tried to run from the scene of a traffic stop. Deputies’ report on the incident also speaks of a “brief struggle.”

EARLIER | GBI alum sheds light on clash with cops that left man on life support

Jones was in a coma and on life support for a week before passing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation looked into whether there was wrongdoing by the four deputies who were involved — Richard Russell, Leslie Gaiter, Parker Leathers and Christopher Brown.

District Attorney Jared Williams said Tuesday he’s now in possession of that GBI initial investigative report into the death of Jones.

Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.(WRDW)

“The investigative file contains extensive documentation, evidence, and reports to be reviewed before any determinations can be made,” he said in a statement. “This process takes time, as investigative reviews often require consultation with medical experts, in-depth review of the applicable law, and necessary additional investigation.”

He said his office cannot disclose fact-specific information to the public at this time, “but will continue to be transparent with the community on this process and objective in its review of this tragic incident.”

MORE | ‘He’s brain dead’: Family loses hope as cops detail fateful clash

