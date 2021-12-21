CSRA included for jury pool in next Arbery slaying trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The federal judge presiding over the upcoming hate crimes trial of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery plans to summon roughly 1,000 potential jurors from 43 Georgia counties.

That area — the Southern Georgia federal judicial district — includes Richmond and Columbia counties, along with much of the rest of the Georgia portion of the CSRA. Both sides agreed the broad area would improve the odds of an impartial jury.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said at a hearing Monday she agreed with prosecutors and defense attorneys that drawing a jury pool from a broad area of the state was warranted.

Wood said the trial will remain in Brunswick, where Arbery was slain in February 2020.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Feb. 7.

That will be less than three months after father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of murder in a state court.

The three white men have pleaded not guilty in the the federal case, where they’re accused of targeting Arbery because he was Black.

LOCAL CONNECTION Ahmaud Arbery has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro.

Also on Monday, Wood granted a request was for a 14-page questionnaire to be sent out to potential jurors when they’re notified for jury duty, which was also an attempt to weed out biased jurors. That was granted with a few changes to some questions.

A request filed by Travis McMichael’s attorney to move the location of the trial outside of Brunswick was denied.

After the hearing, Founder and President of Transformative Justice Coalition Barbara Arnwine praised Wood’s decisions.

“I thought that was an important part of her decision making today was to make sure the trial was kept here in Brunswick,” Arnwine said.

Beside her stood Arbery’s father, Marcus, who hopes the hate crime charges send a message to the world.

“All races should be free to run anywhere they want to go without somebody shooting them,” he said.

Although the two walked away satisfied after Monday’s hearing, they said they hope to see some changes in the federal trial compared to the state trial, especially when it comes to jury selection.

Arnwine commended the decision to limit juror questioning.

“She (Judge Wood) said she’s going to ask the questions to the degree questions have to be asked. And very limited attorney questioning, which I thought was a very big problem in the state case,” Arnwine said.

With a bigger jury pool, Arnwine hopes the selection process is less about race.

“I’m praying we don’t have to go through that again. That fight over race being used to exclude jurors. That would be vicious and ugly,” Arnwine said.

New this time around, Arnwine expects more evidence to come out in court. This is evidence prosecutors originally tried to enter into the state’s case, including text messages and social media posts made or shared by the defendants.

“They will fight to get that in,” Arnwine said.

Arnwine also said there are Facebook posts and even some videos we haven’t seen.

Travis McMichael’s attorney did not want to comment on the hearing.

We also reached out to Gregory McMichael’s attorney and William Bryan’s and have not heard back.

