Crash kills young child on Highway 25 south of Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident killed a young child and shut down Highway 25 for a time south of Waynesboro.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday near the Burke County Airport. All lanes of the highway were shut down between Airport Road and McMaster while crews worked the crash scene, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The Burke County Coroner’s Office said the child was 2 or 3 years old but that officials were not able to get an accurate age from family members “because they’re all in critical condition” at local hospitals.

The coroner’s office is not releasing the name of the child and said all other details are pending, including whether there will be an autopsy.

