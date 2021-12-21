Coat drive launched to help keep local kids warm this winter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winter is no here, and organizers of a local coat drive think all kids deserve to be warm.

Busby’s Heating & Air is sponsoring Busby’s Coats For Kids through Jan. 31.

Busby’s along with WRDW/WAGT, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA and Beasley Media Group are collecting new and gently used winter coats for area children in need, and you can help.

Drop-off locations are:

Busby’s Heating & Air Conditioning, 1236 Gordon Park Road.

Augusta Beasley Media Group studios, 4051 Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

Augusta Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA, 206 Milledge Road.

