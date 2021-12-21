Advertisement

Citrus farms in South Georgia continue to grow

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Citrus farms in South Georgia only started about a decade ago. But now, a handful are really growing.

Crews at Georgia Citrus hustle to get fruit processed and in the boxes for order after order. Outside, the trees hold everything from Satsumas to kisses, lemons to grapefruits.

Owner Joe Franklin planted his first trees in 2010 and started harvesting in 2015. They plant nearly 1,000 new trees each spring and now have 12,000 in different stages of development.

He says this Fall has seen mild weather, but this crop saw delays from chilly weather back in April.

“They did bloom. But they didn’t grow any for about two weeks. So, everything is about 2-3 weeks behind what it was in 2020,” Franklin said.

He contracts with small, locally-owned stores and farmer’s markets from Savannah to Atlanta. At his roadside stand outside Statesboro, he’s sold hundreds of citrus seedlings for the folks who want to plant one or two and grow their own.

Joe says they’ll stay “local” and focus on their customers.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Program is built to the help Georgians most impacted by poverty.
Program in Ga. offers low-income Black women extra cash for 2 years
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
31-year-old woman shot in Allendale
earthquake measures
Early morning tremor rattles South Carolina’s Lowcountry
Craig Martell Priester
Suspect accused of killing Allendale woman in her yard
Davion Deboskie
5th deputy charged in jail contraband scheme

Latest News

Good Samaritan honored for selfless act in North Augusta shootout
Good Samaritan honored for selfless act in North Augusta shootout
citrus
Citrus farms in South Georgia continue to grow
Good Samaritan honored for selfless act in North Augusta shootout
Good Samaritan honored for selfless act in North Augusta shootout
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Sheriff addresses contraband investigation: ‘We had a bad batch of very new officers’