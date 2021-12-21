Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio, to be in grave or immediate danger. An Amber Alert for her was issued in Texas.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert in Texas was issued Tuesday for a missing 3-year-old girl from San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Lina Sardar Khil, a white female approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

The victim was last seen at 5 p.m. local time Monday in the 9400 block of Fredicksburg in San Antonio.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction was asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Martell Priester
Suspect accused of killing Allendale woman in her yard
earthquake measures
Early morning tremor rattles South Carolina’s Lowcountry
Devonia Inman walked out of Augusta State Medical Prison and into the arms of family in time to...
Cleared in killing, man leaves local prison after decades behind bars
Davion Deboskie
5th deputy charged in jail contraband scheme
Georgia State Patrol
3-year-old dies in fiery crash south of Waynesboro

Latest News

4 days till Christmas sign
Last minute frenzy ahead of Christmas
Augusta Salvation Army
Salvation Army $50k short of year-end goal
Arlisia needs a loving adoptive family who will give her the attention, support, encouragement,...
Grant Me Hope | ‘I like the opportunity to give to people,’ Arlisia says
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Maxwell trial jury finishes first full day of deliberations
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
Biden vows he, Manchin will ‘get something done’ on $2T bill