50 local kids now have Christmas gifts thanks to annual ‘Day with a Deputy’

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Everyone deserves a Christmas. That’s why the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and five other agencies teamed up Monday for the 19th annual “Day with a Deputy.” 50 local kids now have Christmas gifts who may have otherwise not. We spoke with one family who says this is now the best Christmas ever.

A trip to the store isn’t easy for everyone.

“We really struggled this year,” said Cassandra Stainken.

Stainken raises three kids by herself and money has been tight.

“I was really worried about Christmas this year I didn’t know how I was gonna make ends meet,” she said.

But she doesn’t have to worry anymore.

“Cora’s so excited,” said Stainken.

Her family is one of 50 chosen to go shopping with a deputy.

“It’s like a dream come true to come on a shopping spree at Walmart!” said Stainken.

And her 6-year-old daughter is thrilled. They’ve got $275 to work with. More than 25 sponsors put up the money. About $15,000 total for deputies to take families like Stainken’s on a shopping spree.

“That sounds like a lot of fun hahaha,” she said.

Clothes, shoes, toys – they’re loaded up.

“Is this the best Christmas ever?” said Stainken.

“Yeah!” said Cora, Stainken’s daughter.

And they leave not just with a full cart but a full heart too.

