2-state clinics, pharmacies brace for rise in demand for COVID tests

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On both sides of the Savannah River, an increase in demand for COVID testing is expected as the omicron variant sweeps through.

In Georgia, agencies are bracing for the demand, while in South Carolina, officials hope the availability of at-home tests will help the situation.

“Coronavirus is going to be around, so people are trying to minimize their risk,” said Dr. Mark Newton, MedNow Urgent Care director in Augusta.

Since Thanksgiving, MedNow has seen an increase in people coming in to get swabbed.

“We are testing a lot of people now, and that’s up over 50 percent from what it had gotten down to after the delta surge,” said Newton.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is, too. They’re not testing hundreds of people a day like back in the delta peak, but they are seeing an uptick from a low of only about 20 tests a day a few weeks ago.

“Most people when they come in and want to be tested, they don’t really care which version they have. They just want to know, as best they can, whether they’re likely to be contagious or not contagious, or infectious to someone else,” he said.

Doctors say at-home tests are in high demand, too and you can grab them from almost any drugstore as long as they’re in stock.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is running Augusta University’s testing site. Now it’s only open three days a week Monday through Wednesday but they’re prepared to extend it if testing continues to ramp up. Another thing ramping up is vaccination booster shots.

“That really ticked up here over the last week as the omicron variant has become more of a concern,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, AU Health’s vice president of pharmacy and strategic planning.

IN ATLANTA Several COVID-19 sites across metro Atlanta are seeing long lines filing out of the doors of indoor testing centers, and cars waiting for blocks down the street at drive-up sites. Some people said they were trying to get tested so that they can travel out of the country for the holidays. Others in line said they were trying to make sure they are COVID free before visiting family. “Testing has increased 300% over the past two weeks,” said Dr. Lamar Cochran at Viral Solutions in Atlanta. “Vaccines have increased 30%. We expected this to be the case over the holidays but we think a lot more has to do with the new variant.”

Twenty-nine percent of Richmond County’s fully vaccinated population also has been boosted. We’re right on par with our neighboring counties. It’s mostly people 65 and older, but Wyche expects booster trends to continue upward as omicron continues to spread.

“What may drive an uptick in booster doses is that we are going to continue to see a very sharp spike in positive COVID cases,” he said.

Wyche says he expects the local positivity rate to continue an upward trend for two reasons. One – there will be more infection in the community. Two – more people will continue to get tested than they have in the past few weeks.

In South Carolina ...

The threat of omicron has South Carolina health officials on guard this winter. But they hope wider availability of rapid COVID test kits will help keep South Carolinians safe.

At-home COVID-19 antigen tests like Abbott’s BinaxNOW and Quidel’s QuickVue cost about $25 for two tests, can be found online and at pharmacies, and give users results in a matter of minutes.

“They allow someone to test and see if someone has COVID right then and there,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Traxler acknowledged that while these tests are in short supply in large cities like New York and Washington D.C., where the surge of omicron is more prominent, they are easier to find in South Carolina.

Previously, health officials cautioned people that antigen tests are less accurate than PCR tests at finding asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 and detecting people with lower COVID viral loads. While that is still accurate, experts say they are good at telling people if they are at risk of spreading COVID-19 to people the day they take the test.

“These are not as accurate as those PCRs where you go to the lab and it takes a couple days. But, they are still quite accurate. Especially if people have symptoms and test positive,” Traxler said.

She explained these tests have a low false-positive rate, which means if they come out positive it is likely that is the case. Knowing this information is particularly beneficial as other respiratory viruses spread this holiday season and South Carolina enters a difficult flu season.

Traxler is encouraging people who plan to gather this holiday season to take a rapid test before meeting with family to add an extra layer of protection.

“If you are negative, you can assume that is an accurate result and at that point in time you weren’t infected and spreading the virus,” Traxler said.

