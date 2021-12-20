VIDEO: Driver moves erratically down the road before crashing into home full of people in S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man named William Jones is in jail tonight after troopers say he ran his car into a house in Rock Hill.

WBTV got footage from Aaron Ferrell, who took a video while riding behind a driver who troopers say was under the influence.

It happened on Cel-River Road, just two miles away from Rock Hill around 6:30 Sunday night, troopers say.

After assessing the damage, including the room coming close to falling off, firefighters call the house unlivable.

Troopers say William Jones was driving toward Rock Hill when he started to veer to the left over the median. They say he then veered completely off the road hitting a parked van then the house.

Jones was apparently the only one in the car. Investigators say nobody, including the people in the house, were injured.

Jones was arrested for driving under the influence and driving without a license.

”It could have gone a lot worse for those involved,” says Farrell.

He caught the erratic driver smashing his car straight into a home filled with people on his dash camera.

”It was just a very dangerous scene,” he says.

In his video, people can see the car swerving in and out of lanes and almost hitting cars. Farrell says he was flashing his lights to warn people to watch out for the car and be on high alert.

”All I can hope is was try to warn people that were coming at him because they wouldn’t know within a brief second that he may come in their lane,” says Farrell.

Farrell says he wanted to be there to call 911 in case something happened. The several close calls with other drivers left him on edge. In the video, the car goes over the middle lines several times, even with oncoming cars.

”I was not scared but more worried about the oncoming traffic and for themselves hitting somebody head-on like that would be very bad,” Farrell says.

When the car hit the house, he described a chaotic scene - getting the driver out of the car, watching the roof collapse, and getting the family inside to a safer location.

Farrell says his wife called 911 to get police and EMS out there.

“With the structure of the roof collapsing you know it was barely hanging on. It was a very dangerous scene. So we just, we were gonna get everyone away and figure out what was going on,” Farrell explains.

The front porch was destroyed, while bricks and glass was scattered everywhere. The house is now deemed unlivable.

”Being displaced, that’s the worst for them having to deal with that,” Farrell says.

Thankfully though, everyone was left unscathed.

”Everybody was very fortunate. Everybody was safe and that’s the most important thing,” says Farrell.

WBTV talked with one of the people living in the house. He says he and the others inside the house were shaken by what happened. He says it sounded like a loud boom from inside when the car struck the porch.

They were able to find a place to stay for the time being.

