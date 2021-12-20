Suspect accused of killing Allendale woman in her yard

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested an Allendale County man in connection with Friday’s shooting death of a woman in her own yard.

Chelsie Frazier, 31, was reported shot around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Jackson Street, according to the Allendale Police Department.

Craig Martell Priester, 40, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to SLED.

According to arrest warrants released by SLED, Frazier was shot with a handgun during an argument in her yard. She fell and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Priester, who according to the arrest warrants was identified as the suspect, is being held in the Allendale County Detention Center.

The Allendale Police Department requested that SLED handle the investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

READ THE ARREST WARRANTS:

