Advertisement

Student loan payments will soon restart for millions

You can use the loan simulator to find a repayment plan that meets your needs and goals or to...
You can use the loan simulator to find a repayment plan that meets your needs and goals or to decide whether to consolidate.(designer491 // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The forbearance of student loan repayments will end on Jan. 31, 2022, with payments resuming Feb. 1, 2022, for millions of Americans.

According to studentaid.gov, you will receive a billing statement or other notice at least three weeks before your payment is due, so it’s important to make sure your contact information is accurate.

You can use the loan simulator to find a repayment plan that meets your needs and goals or to decide whether to consolidate.

As you prepare for student loan payments to resume, you can also consider applying for an income-driven repayment plan that could make your payments more affordable.

Be aware that many scammers could try to take advantage of student loan borrowers.

They may claim you are eligible for immediate loan forgiveness through “Biden Loan Forgiveness” or “CARES Act Loan Forgiveness,” two programs that do not exist.

Also, if someone contacts you for personal information or money to suspend your loan payments, it’s a scam, according to consumerfinance.gov.

The Federal Reserve says Americans owe more than $1.7 trillion in student loans as of the third quarter of 2021.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Program is built to the help Georgians most impacted by poverty.
Program in Ga. offers low-income Black women extra cash for 2 years
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
31-year-old woman shot in Allendale
North Augusta porch pirate
Caught on camera: North Augusta porch pirate strikes as holidays approach
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County
(Source: Johnny Isakson/Facebook)
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson passes away at 76

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism
Davion Deboskie
5th deputy charged in jail contraband scheme
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Potter’s lawyer says shooting Daunte Wright not a crime
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change