Advertisement

Strong quake hits N California; no tsunami or major damage

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal...
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal economic damage in Northern California. The jolt was recorded just after noon on Monday off a tiny town called Petrolia.(USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETROLIA, Calif. (AP) — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has struck a rural stretch of Northern California’s coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal economic damage. The jolt was recorded just after noon on Monday off a tiny town called Petrolia.

The National Weather Service says a tsunami is not expected to follow.

About 25,000 people were in range of strong shaking, but some people as far away as San Francisco and Sacramento reported feeling rumblings.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s office has not issued evacuation orders but has reported some road closures due to rock slides.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Program is built to the help Georgians most impacted by poverty.
Program in Ga. offers low-income Black women extra cash for 2 years
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
31-year-old woman shot in Allendale
earthquake measures
Early morning tremor rattles South Carolina’s Lowcountry
North Augusta porch pirate
Caught on camera: North Augusta porch pirate strikes as holidays approach
Craig Martell Priester
Suspect accused of killing Allendale woman in her yard

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism
Devonia Inman walked out of Augusta State Medical Prison and into the arms of family in time to...
Cleared of murder, man leaves Augusta prison after decades behind bars
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2T bill
Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest...
Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US