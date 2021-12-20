S.C. man accused of meat cleaver attack on mom, stepfather

CHESNEE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man in South Carolina’s Upstate region is accused of attacking his mother and stepfather with a meat cleaver.

Spartanburg County deputies were called to a home in Chesnee around 6 p.m. Saturday.

They found two people stabbed

. They were taken to a hospital. Authorities say the 36-year-old suspect is charged with several crimes, including assault and attempted murder.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.