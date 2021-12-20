Advertisement

S.C. man accused of meat cleaver attack on mom, stepfather

a
a(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESNEE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man in South Carolina’s Upstate region is accused of attacking his mother and stepfather with a meat cleaver.

Spartanburg County deputies were called to a home in Chesnee around 6 p.m. Saturday.

They found two people stabbed

. They were taken to a hospital. Authorities say the 36-year-old suspect is charged with several crimes, including assault and attempted murder.

