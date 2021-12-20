Advertisement

SC lawmakers OK new state veterans nursing home in Midlands

2019 Veterans Day Discounts and Deals
SC lawmakers OK new state veterans nursing home in Midlands(tcw-kfvs12)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Mental Health plans to build a new state nursing home for veterans in the Midlands region.

State lawmakers with the Joint Bond Review Committee approved Tuesday the agency’s plan to locate a new home in Orangeburg County.

A local news outlet reported the agency now has three veterans nursing homes in the construction process and two new homes that will soon open. The five facilities scheduled to open over the next decade will almost double the number of state beds for aging and disabled veterans from 530 to more than 1,000 and cut down on a housing backlog.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Program is built to the help Georgians most impacted by poverty.
Program in Ga. offers low-income Black women extra cash for 2 years
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
31-year-old woman shot in Allendale
North Augusta porch pirate
Caught on camera: North Augusta porch pirate strikes as holidays approach
Orangeburg County fatal accident kill one person
One dead in two vehicle crash in Orangeburg County
(Source: Johnny Isakson/Facebook)
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson passes away at 76

Latest News

Police: Man runs down brother-in-law after party fight
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) died Sunday at the age of 76.
Georgia lawmakers remember former Sen. Johnny Isakson
(Source: Johnny Isakson/Facebook)
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson passes away at 76
Boil water advisory issued (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Boil water advisory issued for residents of Blythe