SC lawmakers OK new state veterans nursing home in Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Mental Health plans to build a new state nursing home for veterans in the Midlands region.

State lawmakers with the Joint Bond Review Committee approved Tuesday the agency’s plan to locate a new home in Orangeburg County.

A local news outlet reported the agency now has three veterans nursing homes in the construction process and two new homes that will soon open. The five facilities scheduled to open over the next decade will almost double the number of state beds for aging and disabled veterans from 530 to more than 1,000 and cut down on a housing backlog.

