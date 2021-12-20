Roadway roundup: I-20 closures, holiday plans for highways, buses set

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weather permitting, construction crews will close lanes on Interstate 20 near the Georgia-South Carolina state line for the next two nights.

Work items include installing a temporary drainage pipe and resetting a roadside attenuator at Exit 1 in South Carolina.

Here are the closure plans:

Monday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m. through Tuesday, Dec. 21, 7 a.m.: Eastbound single-lane and shoulder closures heading toward the West Martintown Road interchange.

Monday Dec. 20, 8 p.m. through Wednesday Dec. 22, 6 a.m.: Westbound single-lane and shoulder closures near the West Martintown Road interchange heading into Georgia.

Exact times may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce speed.

Georgia, South Carolina suspending lane closures for holidays

AUGUSTA, Ga. - To ease the stresses of the holiday season, the Georgia and South Carolina departments of transportation announced the upcoming suspension of some construction-related lane closures.

The suspensions include heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes near major shopping areas and tourist locations. The restrictions are aimed at helping reduce traffic congestion.

In Georgia, the suspension will be from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Monday. The same restrictions are also in place for the New Year’s holiday from 5 a.m. Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. Jan. 2.

In South Carolina, the suspension will be in place from 6 a.m. Thursday through 10 p.m. Jan. 3.

Augusta Transit announces Christmas holiday schedule

AUGUSTA, Ga. - In observance of the Christmas holiday, all Augusta Transit bus services will end at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

In addition, all nine fixed routes and demand response services operated by Augusta Transit and Richmond County Transit will end at 6 p.m. that day.

Passengers are encouraged to note this holiday schedule when making travel plans.

View the complete bus schedule below.

Last buses from the Broad Street Transit Center:

Route 1 Blue Line - Walton Way: 5:10 p.m.

Route 3 Gold Line - East Augusta: 5:10 p.m.

Route 4 Purple Line - Turpin Hill: 5:10 p.m.

Route 5 Green Line - Washington Road: 5:10 p.m.

Route 6 Brown Line - Gordon Highway: 5:10 p.m.

Route 7 Pink Line - Augusta Mall: 5:10 p.m.

Last buses from the Gordon Highway Transit Point (Deans Bridge Road):

Route 8 Orange Line - Barton Chapel: 5 p.m.

Route 9 Red Line - Lumpkin Road: 4:50 p.m.

Last bus from the Social Security Administration:

Route 2 Gray Line - West Parkway: 5:50 p.m.:

For more information about bus route schedules, passengers can call 706-821-1719 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

