Richmond County jail coping with COVID outbreak

By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Currently, 16 inmates, both male and female, have tested positive at this time.

It is unknown what variant of COVID-19 these inmates have, but samples were collected and will be sent off for testing.

All CDC-recommended guidelines are still implemented to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and any updates will be released once they become available.

