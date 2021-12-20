Richmond County jail coping with COVID outbreak

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Currently, 16 inmates, both male and female, have tested positive at this time.

It is unknown what variant of COVID-19 these inmates have, but samples were collected and will be sent off for testing.

All CDC-recommended guidelines are still implemented to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and any updates will be released once they become available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.