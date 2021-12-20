Advertisement

Police: Man runs down brother-in-law after party fight

(Live 5/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia are looking for a man accused of using his truck to kill his brother-in-law after a Christmas party and a fight.

Gwinnett County police say they don’t know what started the fight Saturday morning between 34-year old Ernesto Pelayo, of Lilburn, and his sister’s husband, 41-year-old Juan Davila, of the Lawrenceville community.

Police say the fight started behind the house where the party was held and wound up in the street. Police say that about 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Pelayo got into his truck, ran it into Davila, and drove off. A call for comment to a possible business number for Pelayo was answered by a woman who hung up when a reporter identified herself.

