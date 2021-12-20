Advertisement

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Supporting Georgia’s peace officers

By Richard Rogers
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Late at night or first thing in the morning, our peace officers are making sure our communities are safe from crime.

But who’s working to support them? That’s the Peace Officers Association of Georgia.

Philanthropy director Robin Cole says anyone who takes an oath to serve and protect is a peace officer from members of the GBI to data analysts.

She stopped by the studio to talk about what their association does, on One on One with Richard Rogers.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Program is built to the help Georgians most impacted by poverty.
Program in Ga. offers low-income Black women extra cash for 2 years
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
31-year-old woman shot in Allendale
North Augusta porch pirate
Caught on camera: North Augusta porch pirate strikes as holidays approach
Orangeburg County fatal accident kill one person
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County
(Source: Johnny Isakson/Facebook)
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson passes away at 76

Latest News

A Fort Dorchester High School graduate who lost his class ring nearly two decades ago received...
SCDOT crews find ring lost 20 years ago, return to owner
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SCDOT crews discover class ring lost 20 years ago, return to owner
A non-profit Operation Finally Home and a home construction company Lennar partnered to build a...
Air Force Soldier, family gets new home in Summerville
‘Large, pink and elusive’ pig tears up yards in South Carolina neighborhood
‘Large, pink and elusive’ pig tears up yards in South Carolina neighborhood