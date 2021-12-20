North Augusta family hosts Christmas light display for local children’s charity

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Dean family has been hosting a Christmas light display for the last eleven years.

But, for the last two, the family’s display has been more than just a holiday decoration, it’s a chance to give back to the local Ronald McDonald house.

What started as a community tradition became an idea to help others in need.

“I wanted to raise money for a charity because we have so many people that come by so I thought “think about how much good we could do,” said Taylor Dean, the person credited with the idea,

Dean chose the Ronald McDonald house because of its mission to provide housing for families with children battling critical illnesses.

“I just love how they stand for giving people a place to stay in the most uncertain times of their lives,” she said.

Freda Baker, the President, and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Augusta said it is a need that is especially important this time of year.

“You think about the things we want to be doing at the holiday season, and they’re not in a position to do that right now. They’re doing something that we never really want to have to do and that is, you know worry over the well being of their child,” said Baker,

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta has enough room to provide for 23 families, and currently, they are providing for 16 families, and fundraisers like the Dean family’s help make it happen.

“It does mean a lot, you know a little bit adds up when a lot of people do a little bit it really does add up,” said Baker.

Last year the Dean family raised about $1,600 and they’re hoping that number grows this year, by having a fundraising goal of $2,000.

“I just think it’s a great charity for us to give back to them because I know if we ever needed it they would open their arms for us,” said Dean.

They begin working on coding the display in January and it takes all year, but Dean said it’s a labor of love.

“You go outside and know the kids are enjoying it, the parents are enjoying it and I think the whole CSRA is enjoying it and that’s really great to see,” said Dean.

Dean is also hopeful to continue partnering with the local Ronald McDonald house as long as they host a display.

There will be more chances to give as the show will run until New Year’s Day beginning at 5:30 PM daily, The show ends a 10:30 on the weekends, and 10:00 PM Monday - Thursday,

Donations can be made at the display at their home, on Venmo at RMHCAugusta, or on the Ronald McDonald House website.

More information is available on the Dean’s Christmas Lights Facebook page.

