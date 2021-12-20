Advertisement

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery to appear in federal court Monday for pre-trial hearing

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The three men facing federal hate crime charges for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery are expected to appear in court Monday.

A pre-trial hearing is set for 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Brunswick.

Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, as well as William Roddie Bryan Jr., all face a number of federal charges that include interference with Arbery’s rights based on his race and color, attempted kidnapping, and using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Last month, a Glynn County jury convicted all three men for the murder of Arbery - a 25-year- old Black man. Arbery was chased by the men and shot while jogging through a Brunswick area neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

The federal trial for the three defendants is set to begin on Feb. 7, 2022.

Ahmaud Arbery Case

