McCormick shooting sends boyfriend to hospital

Shooting
Shooting(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating a weekend shooting in McCormick that injured one person.

It happened Sunday night at the Cherry Manor Apartments on South Cherry Street during an altercation between a boyfriend and girlfriend, according to town police.

In the course of the altercation, the male was shot twice in the stomach, police said.

He was taken to Self Regional Healthcare, where he was stable but still in intensive care as of Monday morning.

Investigators haven’t yet been able to interview him, so the case is considered still under investigation and no charges have been filed or arrests made, according to police.

