Man’s body found in Georgia lake after days of searching

ATLANTA - A man’s body has been recovered a few days after he went missing on Georgia’s largest lake.

James Dunn Lindsey, 46, of Cumming, fell into Lake Lanier while working on his boat Thursday. His body was found Sunday with sonar and retrieved by a remotely operated vehicle.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon says Lindsey’s body was turned over to the Forsyth County Coroner’s Office.

He says game wardens, divers from the Forsyth County Fire Department and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers searched the lake daily until the body was found. The lake north of Atlanta covers 38,000 acres and has 700 miles of shoreline.

