Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History hosting free winter camp for kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for something the kids can do during Christmas break the Lucy Craft Laney Museum is hosting a winter camp Tuesday. It’s a free event for kids between 7th and 12th grade.

It goes all day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wallace Branch Library. Lunch will be provided.

The Laney Museum Winter Camp will be a one-day camp that will highlight the rich history and legacy of Lucy Craft Laney through art and history.

The Lucy Craft Laney Museum is the only African American Museum in the CSRA. The museum, which opened in 1991, is a small house museum that was the former home of Miss Lucy Craft Laney. Laney was an American educator who in 1883 founded the first school for black children in Augusta, Georgia.

To register your child call Corey Rogers at 706-724-3576.

For more information and other upcoming events visit their website lucycraftlaneymuseum.com or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.