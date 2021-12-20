Gas prices take divergent routes in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The average price of gasoline has fallen over the past week in Georgia but risen in South Carolina, according to the latest figures.

The average for a gallon of gas is $3.12 on Monday in the Peach State, compared to $3.14 a week ago and $3.24 a month ago, according to AAA. But gas is still far more expensive than the $2.04 per gallon Georgia driver were paying a year ago.

Gas in Augusta is running higher than the state average, which is unusual. The average price Monday in Augusta is $3.17 per gallon, about a penny below what local drivers were paying a week ago. A month ago in Augusta, gas was averaging $3.27 per gallon, and it was $2.03 per gallon a year ago.

Meanwhile, South Carolina posted a slight increase this past week after six consecutive weeks of declines.

GasBuddy said its weekly survey of more than 3,000 stations across South Carolina showed prices rose by 0.9 cent.

The average price per gallon statewide remained below the $3 mark at $2.98. The state’s average price for gas is 13.8 cents lower than a month ago but $1 higher than this time last year.

Drivers in Aiken and Edgefield counties are paying a little more — $3.06 per gallon on Monday — than other Palmetto State drivers, according to AAA.

The national average, meanwhile, fell 2.7 cents per gallon in the past week, now averaging $3.30 per gallon.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said the surge in omicron variant cases of COVID, which has resulted in a drop in oil demand, is the reason for the fall nationally.

“With gas prices very likely to continue declining this week in most states, we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under their all-time high on the holiday, which was $3.26 in 2013,” he said. “Beyond Christmas, with omicron cases likely to continue climbing, I do believe we’ll see a more noticeable hit on gasoline demand once the holidays are over.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.