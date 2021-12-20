Advertisement

FAA approves license for spaceport in Camden County; launches still require permit

(Camden County, Ga.)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a license for Camden County to operate the Spaceport Camden site.

An important note is that the license only allows the county to start operating the site as a potential launch location. Any actual rocket launches will require their own permit.

A statement the FAA sent Monday said, in part, “After completing an environmental and safety review, the FAA is issuing a license for Spaceport Camden in Georgia. This license does not authorize a single launch.”

WTOC is working on more details to this story and will keep you updated.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

