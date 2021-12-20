Advertisement

Early morning tremor rattles South Carolina’s Lowcountry

earthquake measures
earthquake measures(WVLT)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. - Experts reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry on Monday morning.

The 1.1 magnitude earthquake hit just before 7 a.m. 8.6 miles of Summerville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a depth of 1.25 miles.

The area is one of the most seismically active parts of South Carolina.

About 70 percent of earthquakes in South Carolina occur in the Coastal Plain and most are clustered around three areas west and north of Charleston: Ravenel-Adams Run-Hollywood, Middleton Place-Summerville and Bowman.

Historically, there have been a couple of big earthquakes in the state in the past century and a half:

  • Charleston earthquake of 1886: 9:51 p.m. on Aug. 1886. Estimated magnitude of 7.6. Many of Charleston’s brick and masonry buildings crumbled.
  • Union County earthquake of 1913: Jan. 1, 1913, at 1:28 p.m. near the town of Union in Union County with an estimated magnitude of 5.5.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Program is built to the help Georgians most impacted by poverty.
Program in Ga. offers low-income Black women extra cash for 2 years
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
31-year-old woman shot in Allendale
North Augusta porch pirate
Caught on camera: North Augusta porch pirate strikes as holidays approach
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County
(Source: Johnny Isakson/Facebook)
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson passes away at 76

Latest News

Craig Martell Priester
Suspect accused of killing Allendale woman in her yard
Ernesto Pelayo,
Police say man runs down brother-in-law after Ga. party fight
Lake Lanier
Man’s body found in Georgia lake after days of searching
Shooting
McCormick shooting sends boyfriend to hospital
a
S.C. man accused of meat cleaver attack on mom, stepfather