Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the trough clears the region winds will shift out of the NE as wedge conditions continue to build in through the day. It will be a little breezy with the wind shift, sustained winds will likely range from 10-15 mph.

We’ll see some clearing with the clouds this morning, but today is expected to be mostly cloudy with cool highs in the low 50s.

We’ll have another chance for rain as we head into early Tuesday morning as an upper-level disturbance will move over the region. The highest rain totals look to be focused in our southern counties with an additional 0.5″- 1.5″ of rainfall will be possible. Highs will stay cool again Tuesday in the mid to upper 40s.

Things look to dry out an the sun will return for Wednesday afternoon. Highs are expected to bounce back to the 60s and we have a shot at 70° for Christmas with mostly sunny skies. Keep it here for the latest updates.

