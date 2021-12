WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident shut down Highway 25 south of Waynesboro on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the Burke County Airport.

All lanes of the highway were shut down between Airport Road and McMaster while crews worked the crash scene, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.