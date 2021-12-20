Columbia County for Kentucky: Local group collects donations for tornado relief

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 10 days ago a tornado in Kentucky generated winds as high as 190 miles per hour leaving nothing but destruction and devastation behind. Since then one group in Columbia County’s made it their mission to help.

Reqtec in Evans sent a truckload of supplies out Sunday and KAMO sent another two truck loads. But all of this is just the beginning – and we’re learning getting donations is only half the battle.

The tornados that hit Kentucky hit close to home for Jim Cox.

“I actually grew up about 15 miles from one of the hardest-hit areas,” said Cox.

He knew of the damage before many of us here at home did.

“In the middle of the night, my phone started going off,” he said. “My first thought when I got up on Saturday morning was, ‘what can I do?’”

But Jim learned it’s not what I can do, rather what we can do.

“Even though we’re pretty busy this time of year, we’ve made time even if we have to run overtime, we’ll get the product produced, ready to be picked up, and shipped to Kentucky,” said David Byrd, Owner of Southern Beverage Packers.

Dollar by dollar and drop by drop Springtime Water is working to get water bottled and ready. But getting it on the pallet is only half the battle.

“You get a semi-truck full of supplies out there for people that need it, and that’s great, how do you get it off the truck,” said Trey Allen, Owner of Partners Risk Services.

So far they’ve got over 100,000 bottles of water ready to go. Now they’re putting their heads together to figure how to get it there.

“We’re gonna have drivers that drive more than their eight hours a day. We may be overloaded, we may be out of size parameters,” said Cox. “We’ve got several folks that are on the ground that are helping us be very aware of what the immediate needs are.”

Many immediate needs have left on a truck but Reqtec is still collecting more.

“The response from the residents of the CSRA has been overwhelming,” said Cox.

And while the piles and stacks and boxes grow the next battle is getting all of it into the hands that need it.

Ways you can help:

Reqtec Evans Industrial Park

Visit their drop off location at 4301 Evans to Locks Road in Evans Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations are being accepted for:

Cases of Bottled Water

Non-perishable Food Items

Cat Food and Dog Food (Dry and Wet)

Flashlights and/or Headlamps

Batteries of all Sizes

Work Gloves

Blankets

Toiletry Items Including Feminine Hygiene Products

Bleach

Buckets and/or Plastic Totes

Cleaning Supplies

Heavy Duty Trash Bags

Diapers and/or Wipes

Unwrapped Toys

Chainsaws, Chainsaw Bars, Chains, and Bar and Chain Oil

First Aid Supplies

NEW Undergarments and Socks for Adults and Children

Purchase and Send Bottled Water Direct Using Springtime Water

Email info@springtimewater.com and be sure to include the quantity in which you wish to purchase and a contact phone number. Springtime will call you to finalize the order and payment.

A case of (30) 20oz bottles is $5

A pallet of (45) cases is $225

Springtime will warehouse the water and we will arrange transportation to the affected areas in Kentucky.

Give Financially

Donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. 100% of all donations will go towards assisting those impacted by the devastating tornadoes on December 11. All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible. Click here to donate.

