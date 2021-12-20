Code enforcement explains hold-up in tearing down Augusta blighted properties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Delayed demolition. We’re hearing from code enforcement about the hold up in tearing down blighted properties across Augusta.

So far this year the city’s demolished about 60 old and abandoned properties but there are still more than 360 on the wait list. We saw commissioners pass Augusta’s first blight ordinance over the summer to help speed up the process but now we’re asking if it’s working.

It’s a really hard problem to fix and an expensive one too. Some blighted properties like two homes on Parks Avenue have been awaiting demolition for years. And because it’s so expensive the waitlist just keeps growing.

“This house is the worst, but the other two are not far behind it,” said Jimmy Anderson, lives next door to blight.

Jimmy Anderson has three next-door neighbors. All three are old, vacant, trashed, and blighted.

“This house has holes in the roof. It’s just trashed on the inside,” said Anderson. “That right there was the condemned sign.”

And recently they’ve become a spot for the homeless.

“Folks coming in and out of there they might come in my yard. and I really don’t want them in my yard,” he said. “I don’t understand why they don’t tear it down.”

The city has 395 blighted properties awaiting demolition and many of those properties have been on the waitlist for years. They demolished 61 properties this year and spent $363,343. But to cover the whole backlog – that would take millions.

What do you think caused the backlog?

“Funding. Money. It’s the money. It’s always the money,” said Terrance Wynder, Code Enforcement Manager.

Seven months ago the city passed a blight ordinance. The goal was to tax property owners seven times the normal amount – pushing them to clean up their property and putting a little more money towards blight demo. But seven months later and still no one has been taxed because of a hold up in the legal department.

Wydner says he has a few properties he’s ready to tax including the old Clarion Hotel and Regency Mall. They’ve sent notices to both owners.

“I think that kinda got them you know scrambling trying to do something with it but I think there is a plan, I don’t know the plan,” said Wynder.

Until they start making a dent in demolitions the waitlist will only grow larger.

Because of the backlog and lack of funding, it takes more than a year to demolish just one house. The goal is to begin using the blight ordinance early next year.

