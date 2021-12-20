Advertisement

Biogen cuts the price tag on its Alzheimer’s drug in half

The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is slashing...
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is slashing the price of its Alzheimer’s treatment months after the drug debuted to widespread criticism for an initial cost that can reach $56,000 annually. The drugmaker said Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 that starting in January it will cut the wholesale acquisition cost of the drug by about 50%.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Biogen is slashing the price of its Alzheimer’s treatment months after the drug debuted to widespread criticism for an initial cost that can reach $56,000 annually.

The drugmaker said Monday that starting in January it will cut the wholesale acquisition cost of the drug by about 50%. That means the annual cost for a person of average weight will amount to $28,200.

Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos said in a statement that too many patients were not being offered the drug due to “financial considerations,” and their disease had progressed beyond the point where Aduhelm could help.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Program is built to the help Georgians most impacted by poverty.
Program in Ga. offers low-income Black women extra cash for 2 years
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
31-year-old woman shot in Allendale
North Augusta porch pirate
Caught on camera: North Augusta porch pirate strikes as holidays approach
Orangeburg County fatal accident kill one person
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County
(Source: Johnny Isakson/Facebook)
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson passes away at 76

Latest News

earthquake measures
Early morning tremor rattles South Carolina’s Lowcountry
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Closing arguments set for ex-officer in Daunte Wright death
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says
Stacker compiled Metacritic data on all Christmas movies and ranked them according to their...
Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics