Authorities identify two men found fatally shot on Orangeburg Co. road

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified two men who were found fatally shot on a road in Orangeburg County last week.

Authorities identified the men as 27-year-old Jamarious Loynes of Orangeburg and 25-year-old Deangelo Bryant of Estill who were both pronounced deceased following a shooting on Coleman Avenue at Belleville Road.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are attempting to determine what led to the deaths.

Ravenell said investigators received a call just after 5 p.m. reporting that two men were lying in the road near the junction of Belleville Road and Coleman Avenue.

At this point there are no motives, the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

