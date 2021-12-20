Advertisement

Abrams seeks national voting rights action before 2022 race

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a campaign rally for Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. Abrams is expected to make another gubernatorial run in 2022. Boosted by President Biden's win and two U.S. Senate victories, high-profile Democratic candidates in Georgia are running for statewide office in a way unseen in years. Seven sitting Democratic lawmakers have already declared candidacies for one of Georgia’s eight statewide offices — a full nine months away from the 2022 qualifying deadline. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is calling on Congress to act on voting rights as she launches a second bid to become Georgia’s governor.

Abrams tells The Associated Press that Democrats need to override Republican opposition to new federal voting guarantees by changing Senate filibuster rules to allow action.

She says that otherwise, the danger is too great that other states will follow Georgia’s lead in adopting voting restrictions.

Abrams said in the Thursday interview that she sees a path to victory in Georgia despite the law.

She’s criticizing Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for a lax approach to the COVID-19 pandemic and failing to expand Medicaid.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Program is built to the help Georgians most impacted by poverty.
Program in Ga. offers low-income Black women extra cash for 2 years
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
31-year-old woman shot in Allendale
North Augusta porch pirate
Caught on camera: North Augusta porch pirate strikes as holidays approach
Orangeburg County fatal accident kill one person
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County
(Source: Johnny Isakson/Facebook)
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson passes away at 76

Latest News

SC Attorney General files appeal on OSHA vaccine mandate ruling with Supreme Court
President Joe Biden addresses graduates of South Carolina State University on Friday.
‘I’m confident you’ll meet the moment,’ Biden tells S.C. State grads
Georgia Legislature
Ga. lawmakers start outlining legislative agendas for 2022
Election in Georgia
Election probe dismissed over pro-Trump attorney’s residency