Abrams seeks national voting rights action before 2022 race

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is calling on Congress to act on voting rights as she launches a second bid to become Georgia’s governor.

Abrams tells The Associated Press that Democrats need to override Republican opposition to new federal voting guarantees by changing Senate filibuster rules to allow action.

She says that otherwise, the danger is too great that other states will follow Georgia’s lead in adopting voting restrictions.

Abrams said in the Thursday interview that she sees a path to victory in Georgia despite the law.

She’s criticizing Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for a lax approach to the COVID-19 pandemic and failing to expand Medicaid.

