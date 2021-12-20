5th deputy charged in jail contraband scheme

Breaking

As a result of the ongoing investigation of The Charles B. Webster Detention Center, Investigators have arrested Deputy Davion Deboskie and have charged him with Violation of Oath by Public Officer and Unlawful Street Gang Activity. He has been booked and committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on the listed charges.

Deboskie was hired by this agency on July 10, 2021. He has been terminated from the Sheriff’s Office effective this day.

We are continuing to evaluate and update our security protocols for the safety of our personnel as well as the inmates.

Earlier

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three fired deputies have been released from jail on bond after being accused of smuggling in contraband into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

We know all four who are accused went before a judge on Thursday.

Three of them were granted bond at over $27,000. But one deputy, Jaquan German, was not granted bond because he is also facing charges of unlawful street gang activity.

As of Friday morning, the other three — Gabriella Anthony, Hunter Piper and Jackie Campbell — had been released from jail.

We spoke to the sheriff about a month ago and he said they were having issues in this detention center related to gang retributions. Now, the alleged criminals are joined by some new cellmates.

The four fired deputies are all charged with violating their oath – accused of gifting shanks, clubs and drugs to inmates.

From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell (WRDW)

For more than 30 inmates, Christmas came a little early this year.

Of the 19 shanks – six were given to accused murderers. Almost all are behind bars facing charges of aggravated assault. The four clubs found in the cells of more allegedly violent criminals. One of them, Mark Crawford, was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon during a crime, two counts of armed robbery, drug charges, and now adding inmate possession of weapons.

Other contraband included a tightly rolled-up paper that can start a fire in the possession of Michael Mitchell, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, having a weapon during a crime, aggravated assault and murder.

Synthetic cannabinoid, pills were allegedly given to inmates like Joshua Stokes charged with murder, aggravated assault, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and now a felony drug charge.

We’ve reached out to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for more information on their arrest warrants, personnel files and the D and E pods. We’ll be sure to let you know when we hear back.

