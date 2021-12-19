Advertisement

SCHP investigating fatal crash in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County fatal accident kill one person
Orangeburg County fatal accident kill one person(WLUC)
By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say a 2003 Jeep was traveling west on S.C. 210 at the U.S. 15 intersection. The driver ran through a stop sign at the intersection and was struck by a 2019 Ford pickup truck that was traveling north on U.S. 15.

The driver of the Jeep is deceased and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. There were two occupants in the Ford pickup truck and both were transported to a local hospital.

This crash is still under investigation by the SCHP. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Program is built to the help Georgians most impacted by poverty.
Program in Ga. offers low-income Black women extra cash for 2 years
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
4 deputies arrested, fired over jail smuggling
Traci Smith
Classmates, community mourn girl killed by Aiken County fire
Robert Hayward
Orangeburg County murder suspect was out on bond
Keyera Lashae Barnes
Like 4 fired deputies, prison guard accused in contraband case

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. to a home near Coleman Avenue...
2 killed in shooting outside Orangeburg home
Local businesses gearing up for Super Saturday
Local businesses gear up for Super Saturday
Super Saturday
Holiday shopping on Super Saturday
North Augusta porch pirate
Caught on camera: North Augusta porch pirate strikes as holidays approach