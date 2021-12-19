SCHP investigating fatal crash in Orangeburg County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say a 2003 Jeep was traveling west on S.C. 210 at the U.S. 15 intersection. The driver ran through a stop sign at the intersection and was struck by a 2019 Ford pickup truck that was traveling north on U.S. 15.

The driver of the Jeep is deceased and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. There were two occupants in the Ford pickup truck and both were transported to a local hospital.

This crash is still under investigation by the SCHP. Check back for updates.

