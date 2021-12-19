Former Sen. Johnny Isakson passes away at 76

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight, according to his non-profit The Isakson Initiative.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle have expressed their condolences to his family. Governor Kemp wrote in part, “Johnny paved the way for the modern Republican Party in Georgia, but never let partisan politics get in the way of doing what was right.”

Read my full statement on the passing of U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson below: pic.twitter.com/RS9Cw3gxM3 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 19, 2021

“Senator Isakson was a statesman who served Georgia with honor. He put his state and his country ahead of self and party, and his great legacy endures,” said Senator Jon Ossof. “Alisha and I will keep Dianne and the Isakson family in our prayers.”

Isakson served in the Georgia House of Representatives, and later in the U.S. Senate before announcing his resignation in 2019 due to health concerns.

“We are grateful for everyone’s prayers as we mourn the loss of our father,” said Isakson’s oldest son, John Isakson.

Besides his work in politics, Isakson worked to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s through The Isakson Initiative.

