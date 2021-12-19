Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started off your Sunday with area of patchy fog across the CSRA and temperatures in the 60s. A few locations saw some isolated to scattered shower activity as well. Most of the scattered shower activity will come to an end after 2 PM once the front completely moves through the region. Winds this afternoon will change direction from the SW to the NE as wedge conditions begin building in tonight through tomorrow afternoon. We’ll most likely see our high temperature of 68° be reached closer to lunchtime vs. later in the afternoon.

We saw widespread heavy showers and thunderstorms yesterday across the central and northern CSRA. Light to moderate rainfall pushed into the southern CSRA overnight into this morning. Multiple locations around the region saw rainfall totals over 2″.

Radar estimated rainfall totals across the CSRA over the past 24 hours. (WRDW)

Conditions will stay cloudy and cool for Monday with highs sticking to the low 50s and even upper 40s for our northern locations. An upper-level disturbance will move over the region Monday night into Tuesday bringing another round of rainfall to the CSRA. Models are still split on the eventual track of this system, a track over Florida would mean the highest rainfall totals would be found in our southern counties but a track over southern Georgia would bring the higher totals to the central part of our region. Another 1″- 2″ of rainfall will be possible with this next disturbance. Highs will stay cool again Tuesday in the upper 40s and low/mid 50s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

European vs GFS Model (WRDW)

