Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started off your Saturday with widespread dense fog across the CSRA and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few locations saw some isolated shower activity as well. Most of your Saturday afternoon will be dry and warm with afternoon temps expected to reach the mid/upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will move through tonight into Sunday morning giving us the chance for showers and even a rumble of thunder. Most locations will see the rainfall begin after dinner Saturday night, rain totals look to range from 0.25″ - 1.00″. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Lingering showers are expected early tomorrow along the front that will likely stall just south of the area. Rain chances look lower Sunday afternoon as the front moves south of the region. Wedge conditions look to build in from the northeast meaning cooler afternoon highs for our northern counties with mild conditions for our southern counties. Augusta will sit right in the middle with highs sticking to the mid 60s.

Conditions will stay cloudy and cool for Monday with highs sticking to the low 50s and even upper 40s for our northern locations. An upper level disturbance will move over the region Monday night into Tuesday bringing another round of rainfall to the CSRA. Highs will stay cool again Tuesday in the lower 50s. Another 1″- 2″ of rainfall will be possible with this next disturbance. The highest rainfall totals are expected to remain south of Augusta. Keep it here for the latest updates.

