Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanks to a surface trough low-level moisture is still stuck in place across portions of the region. This means light showers and misty conditions will be possible though about midnight. As the trough clears the region winds will shift out of the NE as wedge conditions continue to build in tonight and through the day tomorrow. It will be a little breezy with the wind shift, sustained winds will likely range from 10-15 mph.

We could see some clearing with the clouds by morning but tomorrow is expected to be mostly cloudy with cool highs in the low 50s.

We saw widespread heavy showers and thunderstorms yesterday across the central and northern CSRA. Light to moderate rainfall pushed into the southern CSRA overnight into this morning. Multiple locations around the region saw rainfall totals over 2″.

Radar estimated rainfall totals across the CSRA over the past 24 hours. (WRDW)

We’ll have another chance for rain as we head into early Tuesday morning as an upper-level disturbance will move over the region. The highest rain totals look to be focused in our southern counties with an additional 0.5″- 1.5″ of rainfall will be possible. Highs will stay cool again Tuesday in the mid to upper 40s.

Things look to dry out an the sun will return for Wednesday afternoon. Highs are expected to bounce back to the 60s and we have a shot at 70° for Christmas with mostly sunny skies. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.